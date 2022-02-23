Exploring the history of Theatre Royal Brighton

Spokeswoman Ellie Maltby said: “Sharing the Limelight is a Heritage Lottery funded project with Theatre Royal Brighton. It is an oral history project about the theatre in the 1950s and 60s, focusing on the people who worked there and attended as an audience. A group of local volunteers have been trained in oral history methods and are currently interviewing various people around the city with stories to tell about the theatre. So far they have collected interviews from past audience members, technicians and actor Tony Adams (Crossroads) all talking fondly about their memories of the theatre at that time. They have been gathering fascinating stories and are excited to share them with the public in an initial pilot series of free talks, tours, workshops and experiences in February and March.”
Events coming up include: Sharing the Limelight Then & Now Open Morning, Saturday, March 5: drop in and take a look at the stage and backstage, meet members of the team, find out what it was like in the 50s and 60s and how the theatre does things now, 11am-1pm: “We are still on the lookout for more memories and stories. Does anyone remember the stage door keeper in the 1950s and 60s? What about the people who worked in the box office or sold the ice creams and programmes? Who worked behind the theatre bars? We would love to hear from anyone who has a tale to tell!” Ring Jackie on 01273 764415 or email Sara at [email protected]”