Exploring the history of Theatre Royal Brighton

Spokeswoman Ellie Maltby said: “Sharing the Limelight is a Heritage Lottery funded project with Theatre Royal Brighton. It is an oral history project about the theatre in the 1950s and 60s, focusing on the people who worked there and attended as an audience. A group of local volunteers have been trained in oral history methods and are currently interviewing various people around the city with stories to tell about the theatre. So far they have collected interviews from past audience members, technicians and actor Tony Adams (Crossroads) all talking fondly about their memories of the theatre at that time. They have been gathering fascinating stories and are excited to share them with the public in an initial pilot series of free talks, tours, workshops and experiences in February and March.”