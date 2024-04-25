Exuberant performance from Battle Choral Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The choral society opened their concert programme for 2024 with an exuberant performance of ‘The Creation’ by Joseph Haydn. The concert was again at St Mary’s by kind permission of the Dean, and as has been the custom, admission was free with donations invited to local charities.

Their conductor and music director generated an air of anticipation from the opening bars of ‘the Representation of Chaos’ with a combination of special effects including a projected backdrop behind the choir, and dynamic bursts from the two trumpets, Andy and Ewan Gill, and Timpani, Pete Beaumont .

The choir, now 40-strong, built on the excitement with a powerful rendition of the opening chorus ‘In the beginning’ creating a momentum which was sustained throughout the evening.

An enthusiastic rendition with a highly appreciative audience.

The three soloist archangels , Grace Constable – Soprano, Gary Marriott – tenor and Tom Harvey – Baritone, led the choir through the seven days of creation with particularly beautiful performances of the trios ‘Most beautiful appear’, ‘On thee each living soul awaits’ and the rousing final chorus with the choir ‘Sing the Lord, ye voices all’

The ensemble was excellently supported throughout by Nigel Howard – organ, Duncan Reid – Piano, and Anita Strevens – cello continuo completing an inspirational musical experience.

The concert was deservedly very well received by a near full church , who showed their appreciation by their generous donations.