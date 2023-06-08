Fab four show among the tributes coming up on Eastbourne Bandstand stage

The sounds of the Fab Four will meet reggae, rock and roll and SKA as four tribute acts take to the Eastbourne Bandstand stage from Friday, June 9-Thursday, June 15.

The seafront landmark will host the four tribute shows along with the popular 1812 & Proms Firework Concert and traditional Sunday Afternoon Concert.

A spokesman said: “Big Men in Town, a world class tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, will delight music lovers with a performance on Friday, June 9, retelling the all-singing, all-dancing chronological story behind the Jersey Boys sound. Young, dynamic and talented, the cast are a guaranteed hit with audiences of all ages. Immaculately costumed, the boys offer a show that faithfully recreates the sound that has been the soundtrack to our lives for more than half a century.

“On the evening of Saturday, June 10, The Jam'd will replicate the sound of Weller, Foxton and Buckler using the same instruments to try and get as close as they can to the unique sound of The Jam. The UK’s number one tribute to the mod favourites, the show includes their own brass section, keys and the only replica of Rick Buckler’s Great White kit.

Performing all the hits and album tracks of one of the most successful British bands, the song list from The Jam’d takes in a wide range of their music from 1978-1982 including hits like Going Underground, In the City, Strange Town, When You're Young, Saturdays Kids, Town Called Malice, News of the World and many more.

“The Beatles For Sale will appear on the evening of Sunday, June 11 and are a superb tribute to the Fab Four, recreating the sound of The Beatles in a very authentic way. The Beatles For Sale have a full repertoire of all the Beatles' most famous songsfrom early tracks such as Please Please Me and Love Me Do through to Rubber Soul and Revolver, plus classics like Nowhere Man and Paperback Writer, right up to the likes of the seminal Hey Jude.

“On Thursday, June 15, the sounds of UB40 will be recreated courtesy of Rats In The Kitchen. Originating from Birmingham – the home city of the reggae giants – Rats In The Kitchen are the world's number one UB40 tribute show currently touring the UK, Ireland, Europe and more recently India, and a former winner at the UK National Tribute Awards.

The fully-live, eight-piece band perform a 90-minute set of pulsating reggae hits now spanning more than 25 years from early hits such as King, Food for Thought and Red Red Wine through to some of UB40's most recent work combined with some foot stomping 80s Ska.

“The Slinfold Concert Band will be the stars of the Sunday Afternoon Concert on Sunday, June 11 and Eastbourne Silver Band will be raising the roof at the 1812 Proms & Firework Night on Wednesday, June 14.”