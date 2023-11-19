Fernhurst Choral Society offer J S Bach’s Christmas Oratorio

Tim Ravalde (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Tina Litchfield said: “This is one of his best-loved works and was written especially for the Christmas season 1734 while he was director of music for the big churches of Leipzig. The full work is comprised of six separate cantatas that were intended to be performed on different days of the Christmas calendar. For this particular concert, Cantatas No I, II and VI will be performed.

“Fernhurst Choral Society’s conductor is Tim Ravalde who has led them now for twelve seasons, during which time the choir has maintained and developed its large and varied repertoire. Tim is assistant organist at Chichester Cathedral, playing for the daily choral services and assisting with the training of the cathedral choir.

“The four soloists for the Oratorio are soprano Natasha Burch, alto George Haynes, tenor Peter Davoren and bass Giles White.

Tim has chosen a small chamber orchestra to accompany the work – organ, timpani, and trumpets. Playing the organ is Peter Stevens, who is assistant organist at Westminster Cathedral. The timpanist is Elizabeth Barker, and the three trumpeters are Andrew Baxter, Neal Bland, and Dean Pelling.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £20.

Tickets for students are £5 and under-18s are free. The best way to buy is via the website fernhurstchoralsociety.org.uk.