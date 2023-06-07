Festival of Chichester gets under way with summer fun Saturday

All are welcome to join the Festival of Chichester committee and a host of performers between 2pm and 4.30pm for a memorable afternoon that will whet appetites for what is in store over the coming weeks. The Mayor of Chichester, Craig Gershater, and Chichester-based best-selling-novelist Kate Mosse , who is the president of the Festival, will declare the Festival open at 2pm, after which there will be free entertainment from the Bernardi Music Group , the Sleepy Lagoon Orchestra, Chichester Festival Youth Theatre and The Rosemary Bell Academy of Dance.

Festival chairman Phil Hewitt said: “Our Festival of Chichester launch is always one of the great highlights of our summer – and a great way to get in the mood for all the festival fun that is coming up. We are thrilled with the programme which has come together this year, and this Saturday afternoon will be a great chance for you to come along and find out more.”

The festival has got more than 90 events lined up across all the arts, including music, book events with authors, poetry, art exhibitions, walks and tours, theatre and more. To get the full picture, browse the festival website and discover the choice on offer. The festival officially runs until July 9 but even after that there are a few extra bonuses. Andrew Bernardi, who just a few weeks ago met the King at a Buckingham Palace garden party, will be in august company once again as he offers the opening concert of the 2023 Festival of Chichester. on Saturday evening. The Bernardi Music Group open the festival with a cosmic musical journey that will take you Beyond Our World: Holst’s Planets and much more (June 10, 7.30pm, Chichester Cathedral). He will do so in the presence of Holst who is buried in the cathedral: “I do believe he will be there in spirit,” Andrew says.The majority of event tickets are available online through www.thenovium.org/boxoffice and in person from The Novium, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QH. Email: [email protected]; phone: 01243 816525. For phone and in-person bookings the box office is open Tuesday to Friday 10am-4.30pm & Saturday 10am-5pm. Also on Sundays 10am-4pm from June 18.