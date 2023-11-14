Festive fun on the menu at Winter Garden Christmas Party Night

There will be plenty of festive cheer and fun at Eastbourne Winter Garden in December at this year’s Christmas Party Night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Grade II listed building, in the heart of the town’s Devonshire Quarter, will host a one-off party on Friday 15 December from 7pm-12.30am.

The evening includes a three-course meal, live music by The Zoots and entertainment from a DJ. The price is £59 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A multi-award winning tribute band, The Zoots have toured in over 35 countries and regularly perform up and down the UK. They will be bringing a range of festive floor fillers, party anthems and classic pop with plenty of dancing to celebrate the season, while a DJ rounds off the evening with some party favourites.

Most Popular

Winter Garden Christmas Party Night

A sensational three course menu in the grand surroundings of the refurbished Floral Hall offers the choice of three starters, three main courses including traditional Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, and three desserts. Vegetarian and vegan options are available and other dietary requirements are catered for on the menu.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “What better way to celebrate Christmas than in one of Eastbourne's finest buildings with a superb choice of food and entertainment.

“This one-off Christmas party is the ideal way to kick off the festive celebrations with friends, family or colleagues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Places at the Christmas Party Night on 15 December cost £59 per person (including VAT) and seating can be booked in tables of 10, or smaller groups can share tables with other guests.