Festive fun on the menu at Winter Garden Christmas Party Night
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Grade II listed building, in the heart of the town’s Devonshire Quarter, will host a one-off party on Friday 15 December from 7pm-12.30am.
The evening includes a three-course meal, live music by The Zoots and entertainment from a DJ. The price is £59 per person.
A multi-award winning tribute band, The Zoots have toured in over 35 countries and regularly perform up and down the UK. They will be bringing a range of festive floor fillers, party anthems and classic pop with plenty of dancing to celebrate the season, while a DJ rounds off the evening with some party favourites.
A sensational three course menu in the grand surroundings of the refurbished Floral Hall offers the choice of three starters, three main courses including traditional Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, and three desserts. Vegetarian and vegan options are available and other dietary requirements are catered for on the menu.
Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “What better way to celebrate Christmas than in one of Eastbourne's finest buildings with a superb choice of food and entertainment.
“This one-off Christmas party is the ideal way to kick off the festive celebrations with friends, family or colleagues.”
Places at the Christmas Party Night on 15 December cost £59 per person (including VAT) and seating can be booked in tables of 10, or smaller groups can share tables with other guests.
For further information and to book tickets email [email protected], call 01323 415437 or book online at www.ConferenceEastbourne.com/xmas-parties.