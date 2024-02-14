Final event in Lewes Climate Hub wellbeing season: Buddhism and well-being explored

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buddhism originated over 2,500 years ago in what is now Nepal and has over 520 million followers, or 7% of the global population.

Georgie Lee of Lewes SGI Buddhists will lead the talk, exploring practices, teachings and philosophies, with plenty of time for questions and discussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dinah Morgan of Lewes Climate Hub said: "The philosophy of Buddhism seeks to support well-being by engendering hope. By accepting the here and now, each of us can be in a stronger position to take positive action for ourselves and the wider world."

Most Popular

Lewes Climate Hub

The season has so far showcased three weeks of talks, workshops, and films exploring well-being of mind, body and spirit.