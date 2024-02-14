BREAKING

Final event in Lewes Climate Hub wellbeing season: Buddhism and well-being explored

As part of the final weekend in its 'How to be a Well-Being' season, Lewes Climate Hub will explore the connection between Buddhism and mental, physical and spiritual health this Saturday, Febuary 17.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 14th Feb 2024, 15:11 GMT
Buddhism originated over 2,500 years ago in what is now Nepal and has over 520 million followers, or 7% of the global population.

Georgie Lee of Lewes SGI Buddhists will lead the talk, exploring practices, teachings and philosophies, with plenty of time for questions and discussion.

Dinah Morgan of Lewes Climate Hub said: "The philosophy of Buddhism seeks to support well-being by engendering hope. By accepting the here and now, each of us can be in a stronger position to take positive action for ourselves and the wider world."

    The season has so far showcased three weeks of talks, workshops, and films exploring well-being of mind, body and spirit.

    Talk: Buddhism and Well-Being with Georgie Lee, Sat 17 Feb, 1pm-3pm, Lewes Climate Hub, 32 High Street, free.

