Chairwoman Michelle Bryant, who plays leading lady Rita O’Grady in the show, said the cast were anguished at being forced to abandon their original production in March 2020, just ten days before the opening night as the country was plunged into lockdown.

“It was heartbreaking. So much work and effort went into putting on the production and it was soul-destroying to have that chance to perform snatched away from us at the last minute.

“However, the BHMTS team are back in strength and as energised as ever to re-enact the real-life drama of a group of resourceful, determined women machinists at the Ford Factory in Dagenham in 1968 as they fought tenaciously and successfully for equal pay with their male counterparts, changing the landscape of women’s rights in the UK forever.

“It is a very heart-warming and uplifting musical, with great songs and plenty of laugh-out-loud comedy moments.

"Most of the original cast from 2020 are involved and we have had some great new additions too and we can’t wait to finally perform this fantastic musical for the local community.”

BHMTS have been performing to the local community of Burgess Hill and the surrounding villages for over 70 years.

Performances will be from Wednesday, October 26 to Saturday October 29.

Evening performances start at 7.30 pm, Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/bhmts or on 07939 466185. Tickets £18 (£16 concessions available for some performances).

Pictured above are Michelle Bryant (centre) flanked by fellow Dagenham Girls Melissa Kirwan, Debbie Francis, Lex Young and Jennifer McLean of Burgess Hill Musical Theatre Society