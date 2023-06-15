Fine art photography in Lewes show

Cloth, Paper, Steel, a fine art photography exhibition by Steve Gallagher, is the next show coming up at Star Brewery, Lewes from June 17-25 from 11am-5pm, 12pm-3pm Sundays.

Steve Gallagher, originally from Iowa, USA, Steve moved to the UK in 2003 and lives in Worthing.

Neeta Pedersen, who runs the gallery, said: “Cloth, Paper, Steel is a new exhibition of fine art photographs by Steve Gallagher, whose finely-detailed floral studies and dramatic seascapes reflect the richness and variety of the Sussex landscape. Steve's work has been shortlisted for prestigious awards such as Lens Culture's Black & White Photography Awards 2022 and Close Up Photographer of the Year 2022 and has been featured in ROSA, the Review of Sussex Art.

"Cloth, Paper, Steel showcases Steve's use of a range of media to highlight different aspects of his work. It is an opportunity for visitors to experience photography in a new light and discover the impact those media can have on the overall experience of the photographs. Each medium has been chosen to enhance the impact and meaning of the images on display, providing a unique visual experience for visitors.

"The exhibition features a diverse range of photographs, from stunning seascapes to intricate floral portraiture. Images printed on cloth create a sense of delicacy and bring an ethereal sensibility to their subjects. Images on paper, on the other hand, provide a more classic and timeless photographic experience, with a striking use of light to add texture and interest. And finally, photographs printed on metal (steel) showcase a different level of depth and richness, an ideal medium for images that depict strength, power, and durability.”

Steve Gallagher graduated with a fine arts degree in visual design and photography from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in the USA.