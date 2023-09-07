Finest folk artists converge in Bexhill

Spokesman Stephen Sheldrake said: “The artists celebrated the release of the album of the same name in September 2022 with a run of on-board and harbourside performances which they sailed to and from by ship. They are now reuniting for a short run of shows inland and in venues to perform songs from the Sea Song Sessions and more. The concept for the album came to the group in 2021 when they were asked to prepare an evening of sea-related songs for the Folkestone Festival. Boden’s celebrated work with Bellowhead, of course no strangers to sea-faring songs, and Ben Nicholls’ band, Kings of The South Seas, who play exclusively maritime-influenced music, Seth Lakeman’s own extensive body of work from the south-west as well as Emily Portman and Jack Rutter’s sizeable oceanic repertoires, all formed the natural foundation and inspiration for these acclaimed musicians to conceive the Sea Song Sessions. They chose to record material from each artist's repertoire, traditional songs and some newly written for these sessions and the album was released on Topic Records. Folk Radio described it as a glorious album, showcasing some of the best of the current crop of British folk artists.”