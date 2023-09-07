Finest folk artists converge in Bexhill
Performed by Jon Boden, Seth Lakeman, Ben Nicholls, Emily Portman and Jack Rutter, Sea Song Sessions is a collection of British maritime folk songs and sea shanties, which can be experienced live in Bexhill-on-Sea on Thursday, September 14. Tickets from £26.50 from coastalevents.co.uk and dlwp.com.
Spokesman Stephen Sheldrake said: “The artists celebrated the release of the album of the same name in September 2022 with a run of on-board and harbourside performances which they sailed to and from by ship. They are now reuniting for a short run of shows inland and in venues to perform songs from the Sea Song Sessions and more. The concept for the album came to the group in 2021 when they were asked to prepare an evening of sea-related songs for the Folkestone Festival. Boden’s celebrated work with Bellowhead, of course no strangers to sea-faring songs, and Ben Nicholls’ band, Kings of The South Seas, who play exclusively maritime-influenced music, Seth Lakeman’s own extensive body of work from the south-west as well as Emily Portman and Jack Rutter’s sizeable oceanic repertoires, all formed the natural foundation and inspiration for these acclaimed musicians to conceive the Sea Song Sessions. They chose to record material from each artist's repertoire, traditional songs and some newly written for these sessions and the album was released on Topic Records. Folk Radio described it as a glorious album, showcasing some of the best of the current crop of British folk artists.”
Edward Kilroy, of Coastal Events says “This one-off event in Bexhill offers gig-goers a rare opportunity to see some of the very finest folk artists of the music world come together in a collaboration that promises to provide a truly spectacular evening of sea shanty songs.
"With the venue based right on the shores of the East Sussex coast, it’s a chance to celebrate our beloved seaside towns and collectively experience the music directly inspired by them.”