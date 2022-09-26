First Chichester Chamber Concerts series under new artistic director

Katya Apekisheva

Emma-Jane has her own artist management business and draws on her knowledge of the best artists on the international scene.

She is promising a great series ahead: “The opening concert of the season opens with international pianist Simon Crawford-Philips, CCC’s new president, in duo with another great touring artist Lawrence Power. The strength in their collaboration is born out of many years together as friends as well as fellow musicians. We will have an added bonus of hearing Lawrence performing on his violin as well as viola.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have three string quartets to enjoy, the Heath Quartet returning to CCC, the Armida Quartet who bring the UK premiere of work by the fantastic Serbian composer, Marco Nikodjevic, and the Arcadia Quartet who perform in collaboration with Katya Apekisheva.

Most Popular

"They all bring core works with them including Schubert’s Death and the Maiden, Schumman and Brahms including the latter’s wonderful piano quintet in F minor, Op 34.

“The Hungarian Zoltan Fejervari offers us a solo piano recital, having so impressed us with his win at the Concours Musical International de Montréal in 2017. It has been a bit of a wait to hear him because his recital fell victim to a Covid postponement. We will also get to enjoy other rising and already established stars based in the UK with the Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective.

"Brilliant pianist Tom Poster has assembled a super quintet of wind instruments and violin, and we will be treated to Poulenc, Schumann and Brahms, and to offer us a little extra dynamic the programme will also include a ten-minute new work for horn and piano performed by Ben Goldscheider, written in 2021 by the brilliant young British composer Mark Simpson, who has already been commissoned by the Proms and the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

“It is a bit of a coincidence, but a nice one, that there is a Schumann-Brahms thread running through this season.

"In addition to works already mentioned, Simon and Lawrence perform Brahms violin and viola sonatas, and Zoltan will perform Schumann’s Carnaval, Op 9.”

The concerts take place in the Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester. Tickets from the CFT.

Coming up:

Thursday, October 6: Lawrence Power violin/viola, Simon Crawford-Phillips piano. Programme including Schumann – Intermezzo for Violin and Piano; Bach/Schumann – Chaconne in D Minor (Violin and Piano).