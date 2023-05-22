First look at the superb Van Gogh Alive exhibition just opened in Brighton

Van Gogh Alive, Brighton Dome, part of the Brighton Festival, until September 3. Tickets on https://vangoghaliveuk.com/brighton/
“The only time I feel alive is when I am painting”, Van Gogh apparently said. See this superb exhibition, and you will see exactly what he meant.
