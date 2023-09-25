BREAKING
Folk meets Indian classical in a transatlantic fusion

New York City’s Max ZT, aka the ‘Jimi Hendrix of the hammered dulcimer’ and Black Country/Tokyo singer-songwriter/guitarist Dan Whitehouse bring a haunting blend of virtuosic instrumental, soulful song and spoken-word to Shoreham-On-Sea's intimate listening space, Ropetackle Arts, on Wednesday 25th October.
By Katie WhitehouseContributor
Published 25th Sep 2023, 09:12 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 09:13 BST
At once timeless and decidedly modern, the 'Ten Steps' album was recorded between New York and Tokyo. Max’s meditative dulcimer and Dan’s soothing vocal and spoken-word poetry meld together in a unique masterpiece of tear-stained impressionism.  

Tackling subjects as wide-ranging as fatherhood, practising golf swings as a metaphor for life, the way the Japanese sunlight bounces off buildings “like God’s graffiti”, and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Max ZT and Dan Whitehouse’s songs shimmer with restless inventiveness and draw you in with their irresistible intimacy.

Intriguing" "Gorgeous" The Guardian "Meditative.. haunting… great musicianship" Maverick "A quite extraordinary record” Folking.com“Ten Steps: folk meets Indian classical in a transatlantic fusion” Folk London Mag"A compelling and innovative sound" Arts Culture Magazine"Exciting and exceptional… also deeply intuitive poetic and rewarding" Folk Radio UK  

