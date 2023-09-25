Folk meets Indian classical in a transatlantic fusion
At once timeless and decidedly modern, the 'Ten Steps' album was recorded between New York and Tokyo. Max’s meditative dulcimer and Dan’s soothing vocal and spoken-word poetry meld together in a unique masterpiece of tear-stained impressionism.
Tackling subjects as wide-ranging as fatherhood, practising golf swings as a metaphor for life, the way the Japanese sunlight bounces off buildings “like God’s graffiti”, and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Max ZT and Dan Whitehouse’s songs shimmer with restless inventiveness and draw you in with their irresistible intimacy.
Intriguing" "Gorgeous" The Guardian "Meditative.. haunting… great musicianship" Maverick "A quite extraordinary record” Folking.com“Ten Steps: folk meets Indian classical in a transatlantic fusion” Folk London Mag"A compelling and innovative sound" Arts Culture Magazine"Exciting and exceptional… also deeply intuitive poetic and rewarding" Folk Radio UK