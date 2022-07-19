Forevanescence bring live metal back to Worthing

Forevanescence

Stephen Sheldrake, of The Factory Live, said: “As someone who is deeply passionate about live metal music, this event is my personal highlight of the year at The Factory.

“Having seen Evanescence live previously, I can see the dedication behind Forevanescence and the quality they bring as a band. This, alongside original Nu Rock band IAMWARFACE, has got me very excited for July 22.

“When Bar 42 closed permanently in Worthing, it left a hole in the local metal community for brilliant bands such as these, so if you love live music with soaring vocals and big heavy guitars, please come on down and support these great acts in a fantastic local independent music venue.

“Labelled by audiences as the UK’s most authentic Evanescence tribute act, Forevanescence formed in 2018 after founding members Katie and Jon decided they would take their love of the band’s timeless tracks to a live audience.

“Playing their first gig in February 2019 at Birmingham's rock venue Route 44, the band are rapidly gathering momentum and are now taking off across the UK.

“This upcoming performance in Worthing features some of the greatest and most popular songs from Evanescence’s vast repertoire, including many tracks from the band’s hugely successful debut album Fallen, which sold over 17 million copies worldwide. The band have even created a metal version of the recently released Synthesis hit Imperfection.

“Forevanescence are keen to remain as close to the real thing as possible, with the band members closely resembling the current Evanescence line up.”

Among the songs they cover are Blind Belief, Bring Me To Life, Call Me When You're Sober, End Of The Dream, Everybody's Fool, Game Is Over, Going Under, Haunted, Imaginary, Imperfection, Lithium, Made Of Stone, My Heart Is Broken, My Immortal, My Last Breath, New Way To Bleed, The Other Side, Tourniquet, Use My Voice, Weight Of The World, What You Want and Whisper.

Nu-Rock Band IAMWARFACE were formed in Brighton in 2016 by singer/producer Matt Warneford. Matt says the name is metaphor for his own original style of bombastic high-energy groove-based electro-rock.

Their first single Say My Name was used extensively by Sky Sports for the opening Spanish League football games. They sold out support gigs with Gary Numan where they proved popular to the Numanoids, calling them “the best Numan support act in 15 years.”

Matt said “The aim of IAMWARFACE has always been to create a new, edgier kind of rock sound, echoing the rebellious creativity of the early 90s and punk danger of the 70s. I always take the pop route when writing whilst keeping it dangerous with a fusion of 80s-style vocals, abstract guitars, moody layered synth riffs and pounding drum beats.”