Former Bowie guitarist leads St Leonards' David Bowie celebrations

Kevin Armstrong

Tickets are £8 on https://dice.fm/venue/the-piper-dvng and on the door.

Spokesman Jeffrey Louis-Reed said: “Six years ago, we were tragically robbed of perhaps the greatest rock star this country has ever produced: David Bowie.

“On Saturday, January 8 across two floors The Piper will celebrate the Starman’s music, life, legacy and death with a stellar line-up of DJs, projections, videos and very special guests. Last time we hosted the event, it was an emotional rock n’ roll roadblock, so please be sure to arrive early!

“This year we are truly, truly honoured to welcome one of his axemen Kevin Armstrong who wrote and performed with David over an incredible ten-year period from 1984-94.

“Kevin will be kindly hosting a very intimate evening upstairs @ The Living Room, where he will be sharing his memories and good times with us whilst playing some songs and sharing some rare pictures and footage for us mere mortals to watch and enjoy in awe!