Fundraising for the first-ever Chichester Pride

On February 12, the Oaklands Pavilion played host to the Chichester Cabaret Club, which is the brainchild of Chichester pride co-chair Dawn Gracie.

Established in 2016, the club had taken a break during the pandemic but returned last October with a bang and now runs bi-monthly at the Rugby Club.

The shows, hosted and produced by Dawn, are multi-cast cabaret shows with diverse line-ups including burlesque, drag and variety acts.

“February showcased performers from the DisabiliTease community – performers with visible and invisible disabilities as seen on the BBC documentary Disabilitease owning the stage,” Dawn said.

Dawn is actively fundraising for Chichester Pride and, as she says, her raffles are legendary with all kinds of fabulous items up for grabs. Funds raised on the evening came to £566.13 For more show information www.dawnsvintagedo.com