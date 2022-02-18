Fundraising for the first-ever Chichester Pride

Chichester Cabaret Club is fundraising for the first-ever Chichester Pride.

By Phil Hewitt
Friday, 18th February 2022, 6:27 pm
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 6:30 pm
Fundraising for the first-ever Chichester Pride

On February 12, the Oaklands Pavilion played host to the Chichester Cabaret Club, which is the brainchild of Chichester pride co-chair Dawn Gracie.

Established in 2016, the club had taken a break during the pandemic but returned last October with a bang and now runs bi-monthly at the Rugby Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The shows, hosted and produced by Dawn, are multi-cast cabaret shows with diverse line-ups including burlesque, drag and variety acts.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT CHICHESTER PRIDE BY CLICKING HERE

“February showcased performers from the DisabiliTease community – performers with visible and invisible disabilities as seen on the BBC documentary Disabilitease owning the stage,” Dawn said.

Dawn is actively fundraising for Chichester Pride and, as she says, her raffles are legendary with all kinds of fabulous items up for grabs. Funds raised on the evening came to £566.13 For more show information www.dawnsvintagedo.com

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

Culture Spark set to ignite Chichester district arts and community celebration

Celebrating one of Britain’s most beloved performers, Dame Vera Lynn

A book about loss and hope

A remarkable tale of recovery from a rare form of cancer

New book inspired by days out with the family