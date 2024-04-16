Future rock, pop and rap stars take to the stage
WSM organised for musical holiday activities to take place in Bognor Regis, Crawley, Littlehampton and Worthing.
In Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, young people took part in two-day rap and lyric writing workshops.
During the workshops they learnt how to write creatively, including rhyming and rhythm, had the opportunity to record a song as part of a group, collaborated in song writing and performed to their peers.
Over in Crawley and Worthing the workshop participants learnt how to be part of a rock and pop band! They learnt fun, key skills like playing as a band, developing their instrumental skills, learning new songs, riffs, chords and progressions and made loads of new friends.
Elizabeth Leondaritis, WSM’s Youth Engagement Manager said: “The enthusiasm that the children and young people have for these sessions is so infectious, we love fuelling their interest. I’m so proud of the incredible workshop leaders who have made sure our future rock stars, pop stars and rappers have been given expert advice – and had lots of fun in the process.”
WSM has been running holiday activities across the county for the last two years to great success, with numbers increasing across all workshops every time they take place.
The next holiday activities will take place in the summer holidays.