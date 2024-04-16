Gagarin Quartets - an immersive sound and vision experience

Gagarin Quartets is an acclaimed sight and sound project exploring humanity’s first journey into space, created by composer Nicholas de Carlo. It comprises an original score for string quartet, performed live by the Modulus Quartet, and lighting, curated film and original animations by Jonny Godard and Julian Bigg. Like Gagarin’s flight, the performance lasts 108 minutes.
By Noa LachmanContributor
Published 16th Apr 2024, 08:56 BST
Lighting, projected film and animation create a truly immersive sound and vision experience which received five-star reviews at recent sell out performances in the UK and Berlin.

‘I wanted to imagine’ writes de Carlo ‘what those 108 minutes were like on a purely human scale, to try to communicate or illuminate the sheer dread, wonder and beauty of being the first human to leave the Earth, and to return.’ You can find a trailer on Youtube here.

Modulus Quartet specialises in performing original quartet repertoire written in close collaboration with a number of international composers. The quartet explores new ways of presenting music, performing in unusual venues and incorporating visual arts and multimedia technology.

The Modulus Quartet.The Modulus Quartet.
The Hailsham Pavilion, with its beautifully restored interior reminiscent of the ‘Golden Age’ of cinema, makes a perfect setting for this unique audio-visual experience.

The concert will take place at the Hailsham Pavilion on May 18 at 7pm.

Tickets are available from Music Box website or at the door, priced £15 adult, free to under 18s and to Music Box members.

