Gagarin Quartets - an immersive sound and vision experience
Lighting, projected film and animation create a truly immersive sound and vision experience which received five-star reviews at recent sell out performances in the UK and Berlin.
‘I wanted to imagine’ writes de Carlo ‘what those 108 minutes were like on a purely human scale, to try to communicate or illuminate the sheer dread, wonder and beauty of being the first human to leave the Earth, and to return.’ You can find a trailer on Youtube here.
Modulus Quartet specialises in performing original quartet repertoire written in close collaboration with a number of international composers. The quartet explores new ways of presenting music, performing in unusual venues and incorporating visual arts and multimedia technology.
The Hailsham Pavilion, with its beautifully restored interior reminiscent of the ‘Golden Age’ of cinema, makes a perfect setting for this unique audio-visual experience.
The concert will take place at the Hailsham Pavilion on May 18 at 7pm.
Tickets are available from Music Box website or at the door, priced £15 adult, free to under 18s and to Music Box members.