Gasps and genuine thrills as Continental Circus Berlin wows Southsea

Would you run backwards along a tightrope? Or skip on it? Or leap over two people crouched down on it? No, and neither would I – which is precisely the reason we have the circus, in this case Continental Circus Berlin, and wow, they are fabulous.

You will sit there for most of the evening thinking “No, no, please don’t do that.” Please don’t spin yourself dizzy while you are dangling upside down by one foot. Please don’t let that chap point a crossbow at the flower you are holding. Please don’t let that third motor bike in when you have already got two spinning round and round at speed inside the rather ominously-named Globe of Death.

Five minutes into the show and you are Sgt Wilson, “Do you really think that's wise, sir?" hovering on your lips. But then it gets more complicated. You remember that this is the third time they’ve done it today. They’ve got years and years of training behind them. And they are clearly, obviously, hugely skilled. But where’s the safety net? And there’s always a first time.

These are genuine thrills – and they are delivered with huge panache and artistry. Adding the light relief Eddy the clown offers some fab moments – no less fab for the fact you can see them coming (though perhaps the chap waiting for the hat didn’t!)

The circus is in Southsea until October 2; you won’t be disappointed – and the icing on the cake is the friendliness of the welcome you will get.

The past couple of years have been a nightmare for the entertainment world, and now circuses in particular are being bit by the increased fuel and electricity costs. They are such important of our cultural landscape. They deserve our support – especially when they are as good as this one!

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Common, PO5 3SB; Wed Sept 21st to Sun Oct 2nd 2022

SHOWTIMES: Sun Sept 25th… 2pm & 5pm; Mon Sept 26th… No Performances; Tue Sept 27th… No Performances; Wed Sept 28th... 5pm & 7.45pm; Thur Sept 29th... 5pm & 7.45pm; Fri Sept 30th... 5pm & 7.45pm; Sat Oct 1st… 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm; Sun Oct 2nd… 12 Noon & 3pm

TICKETS:

BOX OFFICE 074 9477 4008 OR 074 9477 4009