Get ready for the ultimate tribute show at Eastbourne's Royal Hippodrome

With more than 30 amazing costume changes and performed with a live band, this mega fun-time feel-great tribute is a show of two spectacular halves… the like of which has never ever been seen before.

In the first half you’ll be dancing to the huge singalong classics of the 1980s including Cyndi Lauper, Madonna, Wham, A-Ha, Whitney, Bananarama, Queen, Bon Jovi and many more. So, make sure you backcomb that hair, dust off those legwarmers and get your feet ready to dance the night away.

The second half of the show takes it up a notch with the biggest anthems of the 1990s. Grab your glowsticks and UV face paint and dance your heart out to the songs of 2 Unlimited, Snap, Gala, N-Trance and Robin S.

Get your glow sticks ready for Pop Gods of the 80s & 90s.

Sing your head off to the music of Spice Girls, Britney, Shania, Vengaboys, S Club, Steps and B*Witched. Sing-along with the hits of Take That, Boyzone, Backstreet Boys, Five and Westlife.

And also, the legendary MC Hot Honey will immerse you with fun and games including spin the wheel and 90s crowd karaoke.

So, let’s go girls…what’s your costume gonna be…Whitney or Britney?