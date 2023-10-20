Giving Disney the punk treatment on tour - Brighton and Southampton dates

Peej Edwards, from the band, said: “It's just something that we started back in 2014 doing the odd cover. We just started it for a bit of fun on a Monday night, just hanging around as friends and we were just doing a song every now and again and putting it up on YouTube. There were three of us and our guitarist joined shortly afterwards. We were doing pop songs and guilty pleasure songs and making them pop punk. Pop punk was a pleasure for us and it was what we had done in various bands and it was just a natural genre for us to go to and at the time there were a lot of pop goes punk albums happening. The first album we did was a collection of guilty pleasure tracks and older tracks and then during the first lockdown we did a version of Just Can't Wait To Be King which we put out on TikTok and it went viral and we ended up doing an album of Disney stuff which came out in December 2020. We managed to record throughout the lockdowns that year just because of the way that we work, the fact that we could work remotely, each of us on our own parts. It was a bad time obviously because of Covid but actually it was a good time for us as a band. Everyone was at at home and everyone was getting their entertainment on their phones and on TV and we really capitalised on that. It was never a conscious decision to take advantage of the pandemic! It was just a natural progression for us and it worked really well.