Gladiator enters Sussex wrestling arena!

New heavyweight sensation Samson is the big attraction when wrestling returns to Peacehaven next month.

The wrestler known as “The Gladiator” will be one of the star names fighting it out on an American Rumble Spectacular at the Meridian Hall on October 14 that will also include an action-packed programme of tag-team and solo bouts presented by top UK matchmakers Premier Promotion

The giant grappler, who stands over 6ft. 5in. and weighs in at more than 18st. in his wrestling boots, has taken on all-comers and spread-eagled fields in a host of rumble events since arriving on the scene, but this will be the first time he has hit the Peacehaven stage.

Among the other stars bidding to topple him in the over the top rope, last man standing climax to the show will be one of the wrestling’s most colourful characters, “The Prince of Mumbai” Rishi Ghosh, reigning Rumblemania Trophy champion David Lovejoy and record-breaking favourite Barry Cooper, veteran of more than 300 appearances in Premier Promotions rings.

In the run-up to the main event, Samson is set to clash with another wrestler making his Peacehaven debut, Anthony Storm, a heavyweight who is building a reputation for taking no prisoners and who will be jetting back from the USA for the bout after a spell at the famed Santino brothers base in Los Angeles.

Young Peacehaven star Cameron will face the biggest test of his career when he goes in against Brighton’s PWF title-holder Cooper, while the line-up also includes two more up-and-coming local wrestlers in Isaac Freyda and P. J. Reeves.