Extra dates for Gladys Knight’s farewell tour have been added, including one at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre, with tickets on sale on Friday, November 24 at 9am.

Gladys Knight (contributed pic)

The show will be a part of her 2024 UK Farewell Tour next summer which will celebrate the award-winning singer’s 40 albums which have included number one hits on the pop, gospel, R&B and contemporary charts.

Spokesman Mungo Glaysher said: “The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last 50 years have matched her unquestionable artistry. Now due to overwhelming public demand, extra dates have been added to Gladys Knight’s 2024 UK Farewell Tour next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A second date in Southend at the Cliffs Pavilion on July 4 and shows at Eastbourne Congress on July 6 and the Bristol Beacon on July 8 are added to the tour. Shows already announced include Glasgow, Birmingham, London, Swansea, Bournemouth, Nottingham and Southend. The new shows go on sale Friday, November 24 at 9am via ticketline.co.uk, ticketmaster.co.uk or direct from the venue.

Most Popular

“Since she began her career in the 1950s performing with The Pips, the award-winning singer has recorded more than 40 albums. Known for her collection of classic hits such as Midnight Train To Georgia (which remains one of the most famous Motown records to date and was honoured as one of The Greatest Songs Of All Time by Rolling Stone Magazine), Help Me Make It Through The Night, Licence To Kill (the official theme song to the James Bond film), The Way We Were, Baby Don't' Change Your Mind, and You're The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me, Gladys Knight is one of music’s icons, and her contribution to pop culture unparalleled. Gladys Knight has been honoured with the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame; a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has dozens of TV, film, and theatre credits.