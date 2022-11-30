Glyndebourne gets into the festive spirit in December with the return of its annual Christmas concert, a showcase for the talents of the Glyndebourne Chorus and Tour Orchestra.

A spokesman said: “The concert starts with opera highlights – rousing tunes that will stay in your head long after the curtain comes down – followed by yuletide classics and carols for all. The start of the month also sees further performances of a concert that pairs music by French composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges with that of his better-known contemporary Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. And to be enjoyed at home over the festive period, there is a free online streaming of Glyndebourne's award-winning production of Handel's Saul from director Barrie Koksy.”

December 3 and 9, tickets £10-£60, book via glyndebourne.com/tour: a special concert of instrumental and vocal works pairs music by French composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges – celebrated swordsman, virtuoso violinist, and the first star classical composer of African ancestry – with that of his contemporary and rival Mozart. In Part 1, writer and director Simone Ibbett-Brown interweaves stories from the extraordinary life of Saint-Georges, with the narrative and music from his opera The Anonymous Lover from 1780. In Part 2, Mozart’s Requiem puts the Glyndebourne Chorus in the spotlight performing some of the greatest music Mozart would ever write.

December 10, 2pm (chilled performance) and 7pm; December 11, 2pm, tickets £10- £60 on glyndebourne.com/tour: Glyndebourne Christmas Concerts. A showcase for the talents of the Glyndebourne Chorus and Tour Orchestra. The concert starts with opera highlights followed by yuletide classics and carols.