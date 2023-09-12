Grammy-nominated Gitkin plays Brighton date
A spokesman said: “Gitkin's latest release, Nowhere To Go But Everywhere, is sure to become the soundtrack to your wanderlust. With elements of Peruvian chicha, Saharan tuareg, Cuban son montuno and psych-rock, Gitkin draws from styles around the world but manages to create his own authentic essence. With over ten million total streams and 50,000 followers across all socials, it is clear that Gitkin’s artistic voice is resonating with fans. Gitkin’s first LP 5 Star Motel grappled with descriptors, tagging it vaguely as cinematic and comparing it favorably with Khruangbin. True, the music is largely wordless, emotionally evocative and guitar driven, but it possesses an alluring alchemy all its own. The follow-up record Safe Passage was met with acclaim and further established Gitkin as a force to be reckoned with in the instrumental world.
“Nowhere To Go But Everywhere’s first single Whaya has a rousing groove with just the right amount of swing. The guitar melody doubled with a vintage synthesiser has echoes of Tuareg guitar slingers like Bombino and Mdou Moctar but seems to occupy its own bluesy corner of the musical spectrum. The follow-up single Chichala touches on the hipster Cumbia space with use of congas, dub drops and a melody played on a charango and doubled with a casio. Luna Y Sol is one of the deeper cuts.”