Grammy-nominated Gitkin plays Brighton date

A spokesman said: “Gitkin's latest release, Nowhere To Go But Everywhere, is sure to become the soundtrack to your wanderlust. With elements of Peruvian chicha, Saharan tuareg, Cuban son montuno and psych-rock, Gitkin draws from styles around the world but manages to create his own authentic essence. With over ten million total streams and 50,000 followers across all socials, it is clear that Gitkin’s artistic voice is resonating with fans. Gitkin’s first LP 5 Star Motel grappled with descriptors, tagging it vaguely as cinematic and comparing it favorably with Khruangbin. True, the music is largely wordless, emotionally evocative and guitar driven, but it possesses an alluring alchemy all its own. The follow-up record Safe Passage was met with acclaim and further established Gitkin as a force to be reckoned with in the instrumental world.