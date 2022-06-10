Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist to play Brighton's Dome

A huge amount has happened since he last toured in 2019 and alongside being profiled by the BBC earlier this month as part of Alan Yentob’s Imagine series, these shows mark Collier’s first UK dates since making history as the first UK artist of all time to have won Grammys for each of his first four albums.

Collier was discovered by Quincy Jones (“I have never in my life seen a talent like this”) and has gone on to release a string of acclaimed albums and collaborate with stars including Coldplay (after which Chris Martin said “he’s more talented than any of us have ever dreamed of being. It’s like hanging out with Mozart or Prince”).