Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist to play Brighton's Dome

Five-time Grammy-winning UK multi-instrumentalist and singer Jacob Collier is embarking on a nine-date UK tour and will be performing in Brighton at the Dome on June 16th.

By Ents reporter
Friday, 10th June 2022, 2:55 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 2:57 pm
Jacob Collier
A huge amount has happened since he last toured in 2019 and alongside being profiled by the BBC earlier this month as part of Alan Yentob’s Imagine series, these shows mark Collier’s first UK dates since making history as the first UK artist of all time to have won Grammys for each of his first four albums.

Collier was discovered by Quincy Jones (“I have never in my life seen a talent like this”) and has gone on to release a string of acclaimed albums and collaborate with stars including Coldplay (after which Chris Martin said “he’s more talented than any of us have ever dreamed of being. It’s like hanging out with Mozart or Prince”).

