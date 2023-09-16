Grease night is Ghana trip fundraiser at Bourne Community College

Kieran is staging a Grease Night on September 21 at the college on Thursday, September 21, with doors opening at 5pm for a prompt start at 6pm. The evening will include rounds of trivia in between three to five minute clips from the film, with tickets available on https://ghana.kieranturnbull.uk/events There will also be a dance off halfway through the evening of immersive 1950s fun. Right at the end there will be a singing competition. The night is open to members of public. People are invited to book individually and then to join a team on the night. Kieran is hoping for an audience of around 50 to make it work. He needs to raise £2,500 for the trip and is currently just over halfway there. He needs to raise the full amount by December and is confident he will do so: “I'm determined! I'm not going to let myself not do it!” As for the reason behind the theme of the night: “I'm a big fan of the film and I love musical theatre. I love the story and I love the costumes and I just love the overall vibe of the film. It’s a feel-good film.”