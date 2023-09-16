Grease night is Ghana trip fundraiser at Bourne Community College
Kieran is staging a Grease Night on September 21 at the college on Thursday, September 21, with doors opening at 5pm for a prompt start at 6pm. The evening will include rounds of trivia in between three to five minute clips from the film, with tickets available on https://ghana.kieranturnbull.uk/events There will also be a dance off halfway through the evening of immersive 1950s fun. Right at the end there will be a singing competition. The night is open to members of public. People are invited to book individually and then to join a team on the night. Kieran is hoping for an audience of around 50 to make it work. He needs to raise £2,500 for the trip and is currently just over halfway there. He needs to raise the full amount by December and is confident he will do so: “I'm determined! I'm not going to let myself not do it!” As for the reason behind the theme of the night: “I'm a big fan of the film and I love musical theatre. I love the story and I love the costumes and I just love the overall vibe of the film. It’s a feel-good film.”
Kieran is one of a group of 20 Bourne students who have been given the chance to take part in a 15-day volunteer trip led by Plan My Gap Year to Ghana to support with restoration of schools and churches and to teach English to the local children. The renovation project will involve painting, building or improving an aspect in a local village, school or hospital, alongside skilled local trades people. Afternoons will be the community aspect of the trip visiting primary schools to brighten up the lives of young children.