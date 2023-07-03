Greek inspiration for Catherine Barnes’ Festival of Chichester exhibition

Catherine Barnes’ Festival of Chichester exhibition this year comprises paintings inspired by Greek statues, frescoes and ceramics from 4,000BC to Pompei in AD79, as well as Greek landscapes from her visits and studies to the archaeological sites, museums and landscapes of the mainland and many of the islands of Greece.

Catherine said: “At Camberwell Art School in the 1960s it was part of the curriculum to be familiar with Greek and Roman art. I was a reluctant student of art history at first youth committing hubris by wanting to do my own work. Later at Goldsmiths’, London, I seriously enjoyed the four-year study of History of Art and subsequently taught this at University of Southampton. Moving to Chichester and retiring from teaching I missed these Greek gods and all their stories of misdemeanours so I set about creating a body of work that included Archaic, Hellenistic and Roman images, but this time, released from academic constraints, I made my own myths in paint. During this time I spent a full week in a bar in Corfu – not what you think. I was up a ladder painting three sides of four columns with Greek images of the past (www.nafsikahotel.com). I return in this September with just a sketch book.

“In this Festival of Chichester special exhibition there are small and large paintings on canvas and paper, prints and some cards available. Children are especially welcome to see and hear the stories behind the paintings. Lovely dogs on leads are also welcome.”

Catherine Barnes’ festival exhibition Memories of Greece is on July 7, 8 and 9 July from 10am to 6pm at Juno Studio, 107 Cedar Drive, Parklands, Chichester, PO19 3EL. www.catherinebarnes.com. If you want directions, Catherine says: “Walking west from the Cathedral and passing or calling in two of the best pubs in Chichester, the The Chichester Inn and The Crate and Apple, continue along Westgate to the vets (Pet Doctors). Turn right into Parklands Road, left into Beech Avenue, then right into Cedar Drive. You will see the signs at 107, on the right. Juno Studio is behind the house. Free parking in the drive on Friday or on the street at the weekend.”