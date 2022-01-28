Hailsham Choral Society reporting positive start to 2022

Hailsham Choral pic by Peter Clark

Following the barren periods where the only singing available was via Zoom, the choir is overjoyed to be singing together again.

Spokeswoman Marion Ponting said: “Christmas saw the choir’s first performance at Hailsham Parish Church. This was a joyful event of well-loved carols, followed by singing at The Plough in Upper Dicker to mark the start of their village Christmas celebrations – an event much enjoyed by audience and singers alike.

“The pleasure of singing together again has also been enhanced by the return of Jozik Kotz, the choir’s former musical director, new members and a generous sponsorship from Crane & Co Estate Agents.

“2022 sees the choir celebrating its 60th anniversary, an event postponed from 2021, which it hopes to mark in style with a sell-out performance of Handel’s Messiah on Saturday, March 26 at All Saints Church in Eastbourne.”

Marion added: “Hailsham Choral has a proud tradition of regular performances in Hailsham and the local area.

“After such a difficult time during the past two years, financial help was needed to ensure the success of this anniversary concert. The performance of Messiah, with full orchestra and soloists from the area will provide vital support to some of the many local professional freelance musicians who have lost their livelihood during the Covid restrictions. But it cannot be funded by ticket sales alone, which makes the generous donation from Crane & Co so important to Hailsham Choral Society.

“The attraction of new members has added to the feel-good factor of the choir. Old and new members are united in their enjoyment of music-making and look forward with great excitement to 2022.

“If you enjoy choral singing and are looking for a friendly, welcoming choir, do check out the choir’s website: www.hailshamchoral.org or get in touch by email to [email protected]”