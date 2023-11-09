Hailsham Christmas Show
“Phil Blackmore is known to millions after Simon Cowell said he has the scariest act he had ever seen,” explained the show`s Producer, Chris Gidney. “ITV`s master of stunts will be impressing his audiences with his risky attempts to juggle all sorts of items from Bowling Balls to Jelly Babies!”
“I love working at Christmas,” said Phil. “It’s such a happy family time. When working around the world I don’t get the chance to be in the UK much, but this year I have cleared my diary so that I can enjoy the best family tradition in the world, and we need to spread the laughter and joy even more this year!”
“Alongside Phil`s sensationally crazy stunts, he will be joined by award-winning variety acts sourced from across the UK in this years first Hailsham Christmas Show,” said local Producer Chris Gidney. “Magic Circle members Des & Cherry King have entertained millions from The London Palladium to Blackpool and around the world with their hilarious antics; international singer and ventriloquist Emily Brown & Friends celebrates 25 years of presenting her singing puppet friends; and Emmerdale and TV Funnyman Bobby Dazzler brings his unique form of comedy and fun as he presents a show for all ages where anything can happen- and it probably will!”The Hailsham Christmas Show Runs twice daily at Hailsham Pavilion Dec 28- 30 2023. Tickets for this and information on events available from www.hailshampavilion.co.uk