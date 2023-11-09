Hailsham Christmas Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Phil Blackmore is known to millions after Simon Cowell said he has the scariest act he had ever seen,” explained the show`s Producer, Chris Gidney. “ITV`s master of stunts will be impressing his audiences with his risky attempts to juggle all sorts of items from Bowling Balls to Jelly Babies!”

“I love working at Christmas,” said Phil. “It’s such a happy family time. When working around the world I don’t get the chance to be in the UK much, but this year I have cleared my diary so that I can enjoy the best family tradition in the world, and we need to spread the laughter and joy even more this year!”

