​Michelle’s painting Old Bands is a carefully detailed composition about music and was created using a combination of paint and brush pens. It was selected by this year’s guest judges Bob and Roberta Smith who said: “It’s an absolutely beautiful painting and I really wanted to see more work by this artist.” Michelle works with Project Art Works, a collective of neurodiverse artists and activists based in Hastings who were nominated for last year’s Turner Prize and she will win the prize of a solo exhibition in 2024. The exhibition Humanity will go on to tour the UK this year, showing in Glasgow this summer with Project Ability and at Brighton Museum & Art Gallery in winter 2023. Second prize winner was Ophelia by Gail Henderson and third prize winner was RNLI Saves Refugees by Ian Barnes. More than 500 works were submitted for this year’s national open exhibition by Outside In which supports artists facing significant barriers due to health, disability, social circumstance and isolation and was curated by Cornelia Marland and Charlotte Hanlon from Outside In. Three quarters of the selected works on show are by artists who had never previously exhibited with the charity and the diverse range of artwork ranges from painting and drawing to film, photography, sculpture, ceramics and performance art.