Hastings Comedy Festival is coming to town on June 14 to 18

The UK comedy circuit returns to Hastings and St Leonards for this year’s Hastings Comedy Festival. This year’s Comedy Festival runs for five days from June 14 to 18.

Hastings Comedy Festival poster

2023 is the festival’s eighth year of bringing laughter and live comedy entertainment to Hastings and St Leonards with another excellent programme of live comedy shows from some of the funniest and creative comedians performing on the come

Headliners include Olaf Falafel who will be performing his show Look What Fell out of my Head at The Crypt on Saturday 17th June as well as his brilliantly reviewed children’s show Olaf Falafel Super Stupid Show at Owens earlier in the day, along with 3 other kids shows adding to the fun.

Olaf Falafel was the holder of 'Dave's Best Joke of The Edinburgh Fringe' from 2019 to 2022.

Ria Lina will be previewing her show Riawakening at Electric Palace. Ria’s extensive list of credits includes Live at The Apollo, Have I Got News for You, Mock the Week, The Last Leg and Celebrity Mastermind.

Festival favourites Tony Law and Russell Hicks are returning with previews of their brand-new shows.

There will be 75 live comedy shows over the 5 days which include, Sikisa, Elliot Steel, Barry Ferns, Helen Bauer, The RH Experience, Thanyia Moore, Olga Koch, Paul F Taylor, Alice Fraser and many more comedians performing over the five days. Hastings Comedy Festival newcomer competition ‘’The Norman Award’’ returns along with some compilation shows throughout the week.Acts will be performing their previews, work in progresses and tour shows across 10 venues.

The Crypt, The Piper, Albion, Heist Market, Oscars, The Nest, The GoodPlace, Ye Olde Pump House, Electric Palace and The Jenny Lind are participating venues this year.

Free printed programmes are available at the venues and various spots around the area.

You can reserve your seat by following link on website. Tickets will be available on the door if show has not sold out in advance. Tickets prices are £5 and £10 for headline shows.