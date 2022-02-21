Hastings comedy night is revived

“I wanted to provide a way of creating opportunities for local comics to find stage time, as well as attracting acts from further afield. Living in the Hastings area we can pay £25 or more to see established TV acts in theatres, but Comedy Cuisine provides a local night where you can easily sit with friends and enjoy a surprising, eclectic mix of stand-up acts. I know lots of people prefer their comedy in a friendly, intimate venue, with easy access to the bar to get a drink. Our night will be welcoming, fun and resolutely unprofessional!”