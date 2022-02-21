Hastings comedy night is revived

Founder Anthony Mannion (AKA Mr Benelux) said: “The show will include award-winning Fran Kissling, relentless one-liners from Nathan Ramsdale-Locke, eccentric brilliance from Bex Turner, a headline set from Brighton legend Riggs and much more.”
As Mr Benelux, Anthony established the Hastings Comedy and Cabaret Society in 2017 and runs occasional comedy shows at different venues in Hastings.
“I wanted to provide a way of creating opportunities for local comics to find stage time, as well as attracting acts from further afield. Living in the Hastings area we can pay £25 or more to see established TV acts in theatres, but Comedy Cuisine provides a local night where you can easily sit with friends and enjoy a surprising, eclectic mix of stand-up acts. I know lots of people prefer their comedy in a friendly, intimate venue, with easy access to the bar to get a drink. Our night will be welcoming, fun and resolutely unprofessional!”
The full line-up for Comedy Cuisine on Friday, February 25 is Bex Turner, Mark Foster, Fran Kissling, Nathan Ramsdale-Locke, Martin Potts, Cat Neilson and Riggs
Comedy Cuisine takes place at The Pig, 37 White Rock, Hastings on Friday, February 25 at 8pm. Doors 7.30pm. Entry £5. Book online: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/comedy-cuisine-tickets-253275763627 Proceeds from the night will go to Hastings Supports Refugees charity.