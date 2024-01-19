Hastings concert uses 30 guitars to honour music legends
Renowned for versatile musicianship, the band accurately recreate the unique sounds of each guitar legend utilising no less than 30 different authentic guitars.
Show director and lead guitarist, Phil Walker, returns to Hastings and says: "Hastings crowds are always up for a great night, we can’t wait to blow their socks off!"
Using video projection, The Story of Guitar Heroes is a concert-style rockumentary that takes audiences on a journey through five decades, from 1950s rock and roll through to inspirational guitar heroes of the modern era.
Expect classic hits from legends including Hank Marvin, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Eddie Van Halen, Jimmy Page, David Gilmour, Tony Iommi, Brian May, Mark Knopfler, Billy Gibbons, Angus Young, Steve Vai, Slash, Prince, and more.
Jennifer Batten, former touring guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, said: "It’s a great show for guitar players or just music fans in general. It was fun to see the evolution of electric guitar in one show.”
"Every guitar lick is masterfully played." – Time Out
