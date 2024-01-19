Hastings concert uses 30 guitars to honour music legends

Live concert experience The Story of Guitar Heroes heads to Hastings White Rock on Saturday 20 January 2024. The show has garnered critical acclaim in the UK and abroad for its homage to some of the most iconic guitarists from the past 60 years of popular music.

Phil Walker: lead guitarist and director of The Story of Guitar Heroes.

Renowned for versatile musicianship, the band accurately recreate the unique sounds of each guitar legend utilising no less than 30 different authentic guitars.

Show director and lead guitarist, Phil Walker, returns to Hastings and says: "Hastings crowds are always up for a great night, we can’t wait to blow their socks off!"

Using video projection, The Story of Guitar Heroes is a concert-style rockumentary that takes audiences on a journey through five decades, from 1950s rock and roll through to inspirational guitar heroes of the modern era.

Expect classic hits from legends including Hank Marvin, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Eddie Van Halen, Jimmy Page, David Gilmour, Tony Iommi, Brian May, Mark Knopfler, Billy Gibbons, Angus Young, Steve Vai, Slash, Prince, and more.

Jennifer Batten, former touring guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, said: "It’s a great show for guitar players or just music fans in general. It was fun to see the evolution of electric guitar in one show.”

"Every guitar lick is masterfully played." – Time Out