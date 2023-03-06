Women’s Voice presents Hear Me Roar, a Hastings festival for International Women’s Day.

A spokeswoman said: “This year celebrations for International Women’s Day are the biggest and most ambitious ever. On Sunday, March 12 Women’s Voice, the local women-run charity, is hosting an exciting all-day event at The Stade Hall in Hastings Old Town. Hear Me Roar, runs from 11am-4pm and includes inspirational women speakers, self-defence, embroidery and Morris dance workshops, live music from SHE Choir, poetry and the This is Not Love film produced by Women’s Voice during lockdown. Numerous local women-led organisations are joining us to highlight the support for women within the town including Arts on Prescription, Black Butterfly, Eggtooth, iRock, Rainbow Alliance and The Refugee Buddy Project.

“After nearly three years of socially restricted events, we wanted to organise a festival to celebrate International Women’s Day, showcasing the amazing work being done by women locally and hear from some inspirational women and talented performers. We’re keen for more women to get involved with us so we’re looking forward to meeting new faces during this fun, informative and inspiring day.”

Following Hear Me Roar, from 6-7 pm at The Stade Hall, there will be a performance of the multi-media show Vivienne Sometimes. Tickets £10. Bookings: tinyurl.com/VivienneSometimes www.viviennesometimes.com

SHE choir

Later that evening from 6-8pm all female-identifying musicians are invited to an open mic organised by Loud Women, at The Piper, St Leonards.

Other events are also taking place around town in the lead up to Hear Me Roar include:

On Wednesday, March 8, Arts on Prescription are hosting events at Art in the Park to celebrate International Women’s Day. From 11am-noon there will be a talk on Marianne North, local Edwardian artist and eco-visionary (tickets cost £7.50 from Eventbrite. Booking essential: tinyurl.com/IWD-ArtInThePark), followed by a picnic in the park, and from 1-3pm the opportunity to draw, paint or write about a woman who inspires you.

Later on Wednesday, March 8, from 3-5pm The Art of Protest will be taking place at The Common Room, 27 Cambridge Road. This event is free. People are invited to make banners and placards highlighting women with artist Lorna Vahey, well known for her colourful political banners. The finished artworks will be displayed at the Hear Me Roar event.

Friday, March 10 marks the private view of Suffragette City, a solo show by Louise Whitham of unusual portraits of women who shaped our town. It takes place at 1200 Postcards, 80 Queen’s Road.at 7pm, entrance free. The exhibition runs from March 10 to April 9.

The first ever Women’s Jazz Festival takes place on Saturday, March 11. Intended to become an annual event, the music ranges from soul, R&B, jazz-folk and original indie-jazz. All events are free from 4pm until midnight in Hastings Old Town. See Gail Edmunds and Lily Ramona at The Albion, 4-6pm; Elisha Edwards and Kinsella at The Jenny Lind, 6-9pm; and The Fabulous Red Diesel at The Royal Standard, 9.30-12pm.