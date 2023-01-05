Spokeswoman Anna Kenyon said: “Hastings International Piano are thrilled to welcome Shunta Morimoto and Mariamna Sherling back to the historic White Rock Theatre for a special prizewinners’ gala concert. These young pianists thrilled the capacity audience with their performances in the final of the 16th Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition in March 2022. We are delighted that they will be joined once again by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Rory Macdonald.”
The programme will be: Dvorak Carnival Overture; Beethoven Piano Concerto No 4 (Shunta Morimoto); Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet; and Rachmaninov Paganini Variations (Mariamna Sherling). Tickets from £15 with discounts available for students and those in receipt of JSA. Under 16s free with accompanying adult.
“The White Rock Theatre has hosted performances by Rachmaninov, Clifford Curzon, Harriet Cohen and many other luminaries of the piano world since its opening as a state-of-the art performing and recording venue in 1927.
“The Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition has evolved from its earliest days as part of Hastings Music Festival to become an internationally-renowned competition for young concert pianists from around the world. The Sixteenth Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition took place for the first time in both Rye at Rye Creative Centre (Stage 1) and Hastings, at the White Rock Theatre from February 24 to March 5 2022.”
Shunta Morimoto has won first in his category three times in the Piano Teachers’ National Association of Japan Piano Competition, as well as other competitions in his home country, which has led to multiple performances in Tokyo, Yokohama and his home town of Kyoto. He also placed first in the 2018 Aloha International Piano Competition.