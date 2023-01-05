Hastings International Piano has confirmed its prize winners gala concert with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Rory Macdonald. It will be at 7pm on Saturday, March 4 at Hastings White Rock Theatre.

Shunta Morimoto with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra: 2022 Competiton Final, White Rock Theatre

Spokeswoman Anna Kenyon said: “Hastings International Piano are thrilled to welcome Shunta Morimoto and Mariamna Sherling back to the historic White Rock Theatre for a special prizewinners’ gala concert. These young pianists thrilled the capacity audience with their performances in the final of the 16th Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition in March 2022. We are delighted that they will be joined once again by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Rory Macdonald.”

The programme will be: Dvorak Carnival Overture; Beethoven Piano Concerto No 4 (Shunta Morimoto); Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet; and Rachmaninov Paganini Variations (Mariamna Sherling). Tickets from £15 with discounts available for students and those in receipt of JSA. Under 16s free with accompanying adult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The White Rock Theatre has hosted performances by Rachmaninov, Clifford Curzon, Harriet Cohen and many other luminaries of the piano world since its opening as a state-of-the art performing and recording venue in 1927.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition has evolved from its earliest days as part of Hastings Music Festival to become an internationally-renowned competition for young concert pianists from around the world. The Sixteenth Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition took place for the first time in both Rye at Rye Creative Centre (Stage 1) and Hastings, at the White Rock Theatre from February 24 to March 5 2022.”