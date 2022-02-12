Hastings Sinfonia’s Valentine concert offers Music for the Heart

Polo Piatti

Sandra Goodsell, chairman of Hastings Sinfonia, said: “To celebrate its ten-year anniversary, Hastings Sinfonia along with five fabulous soloists are very excited to perform many well-known pieces of music that are full of passion.”

The programme will include: Piano Concerto No 2 (Mov 2) – Rachmaninov; Preludio from La Traviata – Verdi; Vissi d’Arte from Tosca – Puccini; Scene and Valse from the Swan Lake Orchestral Suite – Tchaikovsky; O Soave Fanciulla from La Boheme – Puccini; Salut D’Amour – Elgar; Brindisi from La Traviata – Verdi; A Fairy Tale – Piatti; Warsaw Piano Concerto – Addinsell. The soloists are Howard Southern (piano), Thomasin Trezise (soprano), Polo Piatti (piano), Matthew Scott Clark (tenor) and Daisy Noton (flute).

Sandra added: “The Hastings Sinfonia Orchestra has built a reputation and loyal following for performing popular, well-known classics together with some exciting new works, giving a balanced programme suitable for everyone, plus performing at community events such as Pirates Day and the Hastings Mid Summer Fish Fest.

“The Hastings Sinfonia consists of local professional and talented amateur musicians who meet twice a month throughout the year.

“We are very pleased and excited to announce the appointment of Adrian Charlesworth as the new orchestra leader. Adrian has freelanced in many professional orchestras such as RPO, LCO and English National Ballet and will bring energy and enthusiasm to the orchestra. The conductor is opera specialist Derek Carden; and artistic director is local composer Polo Piatti who continues to write fabulous pieces for the orchestra to perform.

“Contact the orchestra if you are interested in joining. There are no auditions and we are very welcoming. The orchestra is particularly interested in increasing the ranks of its string and brass sections.”