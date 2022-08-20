Hastings' True CRIME Museum offers birthday celebrations

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Griggs

Laura Green, assistant curator, said: “Visit True CRIME Museum, Hastings on Monday, August 22 and receive a complimentary birthday cupcake!”

You can find the museum at Palace Avenue Arcade, White Rock, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 1JP.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura explained: “It was eight years ago that Joel Griggs, curator of The True CRIME Museum, decided to follow his passion and turn his interest into a successful business.

Most Popular

"Joel had grown up surrounded by, and fascinated with, all things crime related.

“After spending a career working in education he took a stroll along the Hastings waterfront and spotted the abandoned White Rock Caves, which turned out to have previously housed everything from hotel generators to a home for druid groups at the turn of the 19th century.

“Realising the potential Joel decided to use his lifelong interest in crime to set up The True CRIME Museum which opened in August 2014, containing a wide range of items from the acid vats that famous serial killer John George Haigh used to kill his victims, to former belongings of the now jailed American terrorist known as the ‘unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski. Alongside the exhibits there are monthly events from movie nights to CRIME Walks and a cinema cave where famous murderers describe their deadly deeds.

The True CRIME Museum is open daily 10am-5pm, welcoming visitors and groups of all ages throughout the year.

The museum is offering a Summer CRIME Walk on Saturday, August 20, 7-9pm. Event tickets required in advance – £12.50 per head

Tickets and info: https://www.truecrimemuseum.co.uk/shop/events-tickets/crime-walk-summer-2022/

“Journey through the past on a tour revealing some of the town’s most fascinating crimes…

Some old, some new, some creepy, some tragic, and one which is pure comedy!

“Discover the bloody consequences of a young bike gang member taunted and mocked too far; the shocking and tragic details of the only murder committed in Hastings during World War Two: