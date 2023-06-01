Hastings’ White Rock Theatre offers panto auditions

Hastings’ White Rock Theatre and Imagine Theatre will hold open auditions to find their junior ensemble for this year’s family pantomime Cinderella – at the White Rock on Sunday, June 18.

Beauty and The Beast 2022 ensemble - Peter Mould

The auditions are being held to find young dancers aged between nine-16 and in school years four-11 to perform this Christmas season.

Steve Boden, managing director of Imagine Theatre, the pantomime producer, said: “We are one of the only UK wide pantomime companies to continue to host open auditions for our junior ensemble each year for pantomime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is very important to us as we believe in offering youngsters from every background and with all levels of experience the chance to be part of pantomime and the opportunity to work in a professional company, maybe for the first time.

Most Popular

“A number of pantomime stars we work with tell us that performing in the junior ensemble in their local pantomime was what sparked their love of theatre and say that this is where they believe their acting careers began. We want to continue to nurture this talent year on year.

“Open auditions allow absolutely any child of the right age to come along and try out for the show. Theatre and the arts are an integral part of local communities, and we are delighted to be able to offer this opportunity out widely to local youngsters.”

Steve added: “On the day, children will be taught a routine that they perform as a group to the audition panel. As well as their dancing, we do look for that little something that makes them stand out and sparkle on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you think you’ve got what it takes to bring that little bit extra to this year’s pantomime you can find out more about the auditions, including further information on age and attendance requirements at whiterocktheatre.org.uk or www.imaginetheatre.co.uk.”

Cinderella is on sale now at White Rock Theatre. The show runs from December 15-31. All tickets £28 and under on www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Run by husband-and-wife team Steve and Sarah Boden, award-winning Imagine Theatre is a pantomime and family theatre production company operate from a purpose-built facility in Coventry, which houses their head office, along with over 40 sets and more than 30,000 costumes and prop items.

Proudly carbon neutral and with a team of more than 25 working for the company, Imagine Theatre is growing and evolving with each year that passes. Working alongside Steve and Sarah Boden is associate producer and head of celebrity casting Laura Taylor, whilst heading the creative department is artistic director Eric Potts. Along with its sister company MI Workshops, Imagine Theatre also operates its own set, prop and costume construction workshops, providing equipment for theatres and producers across the whole of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every Christmas, the company works on more than 50 pantomimes, supplying everything from a single prop to the staging of entire productions, providing employment for many hundreds of theatre practitioners.