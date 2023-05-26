Hawth new season in Crawley "packed full of fantastic performances"

The Hawth in Crawley is promising a new season “packed full of fantastic performances and events for audiences to enjoy.”

Tom Houghton will be appearing

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Following on from Blood Brothers, we’re thrilled to announce we have the return of The Bodyguard starring Zoe Birkett (July 24-29) and a first-ever Crawley run for Heathers (Aug 1-5). Then later this year audiences can look forward to Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan in Annie (Nov 13-18) and a debut performance of Jesus Christ Superstar in 2024.

“Meanwhile, there’s sold-out comedy from Dara O’Briain (June 21), you can catch Tom Houghton (June 24) for even more outrageous takes and unbelievable tales in Absolute Shambles and after thundering back into comedy with his Edinburgh Fringe show earning him a nomination for the 2023 Chortle Awards, Markus Birdman brings his show, Platinum (Sept 16), to The Hawth Studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Music fans can look forward to classical concerts with our associate artists Ensemble Reza (June 16) , Jazz Dinners and Lunches where great music and delicious food come together and there’s a joyous Jamaican journey in Rush (June 14), a narrated musical that tells the story of Reggae music, the Windrush Generation and how this music took the world by storm - featuring ska, rock steady, calypso, gospel, lovers rock, dancehall and reggae, played live. There are also tributes to the music of Fleetwood Mac (June 7), Rod Stewart (July 13), Diana Ross (Aug 31), The Rolling Stones (Sept 1), David Bowie (Sept 2) and many more.

Most Popular

“The ever-popular summer season of outdoor theatrical treats returns with a fully improvised murder mystery, Locomotive For Murder (June 3), Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night (July 6), family favourite Robin Hood (Aug 1), Pride & Prejudice (Aug 4) and Shakespeare’s much-loved comedy Much Ado About Nothing (Sept 12).

“There’s dance from Joss Arnott with the company’s new show, Tin Man (July 4), a magical new retelling of a classic story, seen through the rusty eyes of the Tin Man and their journey to finding their heart and happiness. Plus Ireland will be brought to the stage with Rhythm of the Dance (July 17), an exciting and entertaining show which explores the old style and the new edge of Irish dancing.

“If watching the action isn’t enough for you, there are opportunities to get involved too. There’s The Hawth Youth Theatre summer production, We Will Rock You - a two-week workshop offering the chance for budding performers aged seven-18 to work with professionals to perform on the main stage at The Hawth (Aug 7-19). English Youth Ballet will also be holding auditions for their production of Coppelia (July 5) which comes to Crawley in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad