Health screening charity no dummy as comedy evening launched with ventriloquist
Pulborough based health screening charity The Mary How Trust for Cancer Prevention has just launched its first ever comedy night with brilliant ventriloquist Steve Hewlett.
Steve is a world class act and has performed on TV shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and Eggheads as well as wowing BGT judges Simon Cowell and David Walliams with his foam friends Arthur Lager, Simon Cowell and Sinita puppets. He has performed his act all around the world, for Royalty and aboard famed cruise liner, the QE2.
"We are thrilled to have Steve on board for the first of many evenings of comedy and entertainment" says Jamie Clark, Head of Fundraising, Events and Marketing for the charity. "Steve is an hilarious act, and it really will be a night you don't want to miss".
Steve shot to fame on hit TV show Britains Got Talant making it all the way to the final with his unique brand of comedy ventriloquism. He will be supported by sensational vocalist 'Nina' on the night and bar available all in support of the charity.
This well respected Sussex charity is in it's 35th year and offers in depth health screenings to individuals over 18 on a pay what you can afford basis. Early detection of diseases such as Cancer is saving many lives.
Tickets are on sale now and selling fast https://mhtcomedy.eventbrite.co.uk