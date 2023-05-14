The performance by organ scholar Tim Stewart to mark Eurovision night was part of a special open evening at the cathedral, as spokesman Oliver Tubb explains – Cathedrals at Night, (Saturday, May 13, 7-9pm). Visitors were invited to explore the cathedral at twilight and also explore a variety of spaces usually closed to the public. It’s a nationwide project with Church of England cathedrals opening at the same time/date, inspired by the European Les Nuits des Cathedrales.