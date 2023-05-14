Edit Account-Sign Out
Here's Abba's Waterloo on Chichester Cathedral organ

Here's your chance to hear Abba’s Eurovision winner Waterloo as you’ve never heard it before – played on the organ at Chichester Cathedral.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 14th May 2023, 08:55 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 09:07 BST

The performance by organ scholar Tim Stewart to mark Eurovision night was part of a special open evening at the cathedral, as spokesman Oliver Tubb explains – Cathedrals at Night, (Saturday, May 13, 7-9pm). Visitors were invited to explore the cathedral at twilight and also explore a variety of spaces usually closed to the public. It’s a nationwide project with Church of England cathedrals opening at the same time/date, inspired by the European Les Nuits des Cathedrales.

The organ dates back to the seventeenth century and narrowly avoided destruction when the Spire collapsed in 1861.

Chichester Cathedral by Ash MillsChichester Cathedral by Ash Mills
