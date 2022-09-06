Edit Account-Sign Out
Herstmonceux Castle shut due to film crews

Herstmonceux Castle will be shut this week for a film shoot.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 12:42 pm

A resident spotted film equipment and vehicles at the castle yesterday (Monday, September 5).

A spokesperson for the castle said: “The grounds are closed this week for a film shoot of a drama for young adults set in the Tudor period.

"We understand that this is inconvenient for our visitors but this is a great opportunity to promote the castle to an international audience.

Filming at Hersmonceux Castle (photo from Justin Lycett)

"Mindful of the nature of our estate and our approach to sustainability we are very pleased that the film company have agreed to adopt the highest sustainable credentials possible whilst with us and have employed a specialist company to assist them with this.”

