Historic organ restored and ready to play in Chichester

A centuries-old organ has been saved from disuse and neglect, restored to past glory at the heart of what is now Chichester City Arts Centre, formerly St Bartholomew’s Church, Mount Lane, Chichester.

The late-Georgian Grade II listed building, empty since 2015, was relaunched last year as an arts and hire community venue and home to the Rosemary Bell Academy of Dance Ballet School.

The church was built in 1832 and houses a wooden barrel ceiling painted by MacDonald ‘Max’ Gill (1884-1947), a local architect and graphic artist. Gill was also involved in major structural works between 1921-1929 which included the removal of the bell tower. But another feature – now saved and restored – is the pipe organ (1824), the original 19th-century instrument listed in the National Pipe Organ Register (NPOR). However it was desperately in need of attention. So centre co-owners Rosemary Bell, Ian Jackson and Jenny Jackson launched a crowdfunding appeal which quickly raised more than £2,000 to cover the costs.

As Ian explains: “The organ was built into the church and has been modified since with extra pipes fitted but the last time it was serviced was in 1975. It would have been used regularly when the church was active as a parish church but it was closed by the diocese sometime in the 1950s. It would then have been used by the Theological College while it was there until the early 1990s when it closed.

Rosemary Bell has masterminded the restoration of the organ (contributed pic)

“When we found it, some of the keys didn't work and were sticking. Bits of the ivory had come off and it was pretty sad and dirty inside. However it was certainly playable by our mentor Alan Thurlow (former Chichester Cathedral organist) who knew its foibles but we discovered that the electric motor that provided the air to the pipes was not working. Before it was electrified there must have been someone with bellows but I actually found that the people that made the motor and the blower were still trading. I contacted them and took it down to them and they were able to show me a dusty old handwritten ledger saying this particular motor and blower was fitted on May 25 1940. They looked at it and the motor did need some rewiring and it needed a new capacitor and a bit of a clean-up. They did a very thorough job and I reinstalled it and it is working perfectly now.”

Rosemary added: “When we bought the church, I think some people were a bit worried about what was going to happen to the organ but when we moved in, we wanted to keep all the historic features intact and so we had this appeal to raise some money to repair and restore the organ.”

Rosemary has organised a recital on August 12 at 14:00 “so that we can thank our donors.” For Rosemary and her school, the organ is a lovely talking point: “People walk into the room and ask is it still working and I can now say ‘Yes, it is!’