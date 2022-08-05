Hollie Rogers confirms Horsham date on national tour

Hollie Rogers

She will be at The Capitol on Sunday, October 30.

Capitol spokeswoman Tracey Grubb said: “Hollie Rogers is a singer, songwriter and guitarist who launched her career locally, having won Horsham’s Battle Of The Bands in 2016.

"Since then, her musical career has gone from strength to strength with her songs receiving regular BBC airplay. She’s opened for the likes of KT Tunstall and Paolo Nutini, played high profile festivals like Glastonbury and performed live on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour. BBC Radio 2’s Bob Harris recently invited her to record a session in his studio and her music is playlisted in all Caffé Nero stores globally.

“The Capitol Horsham are thrilled to confirm the final date of her national tour will be on Sunday, October 30, celebrating the release of her new album, Criminal Heart.

"Crowdfunded entirely by her fanbase, the album features a track produced by four-time Grammy-nominated James McMillan, alongside collaborations with Ed Sheeran’s first signing; chart-topper Jamie Lawson and US guitar legend Robben Ford, who has played for everybody from Joni Mitchell to Miles Davis.”

Hollie refers to the album, which has been several years in the making, as her baby: “I’m not having a human one. I’m proud to have nurtured this one instead; it’s got a great personality and there’s absolutely no poop.”

Tracey added: “Known for the candid and confessional nature of her songs and for live performances that scarcely fail to make audiences both laugh and cry, this is a rare opportunity to see Hollie perform tracks from the new record with her full backing band – one of Europe’s top session groups, Redtenbacher’s Funkestra. You can expect some intimate acoustic moments too and perhaps even some new material.