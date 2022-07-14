Horsham Battle Of The Bands returns

Jamie Stanley pic by Cheryl Zimmerman

Co-organiser, musician and event host Jamie 'Stan' Stanley said: “Brought to you by Gold sponsors Woodstock IT, there will be a total of 19 acts competing over two days in three categories – Cover Acts, Original Bands (Saturday) and Acoustic Originals (Sunday), plus special guest headline performances from two of last year's winners Deine Mutter and Danny Dangerously.

“As always, the event will be free entry with food outlets and a bar on site, plus circus entertainment and workshops for kids TBC.”

Long-standing ambassador and friend of the competition Mark Daly said: “The Horsham Battle of the Bands competition has seen some changes over time but it’s great that it’s still going after 30 years.

"It’s an inclusive event that everyone can enjoy. It gives local artists, especially young bands just starting out, a great opportunity to experience what it’s like to play on a proper stage with professional sound and lights in front of a big enthusiastic local audience.

"If the Covid pandemic has taught us anything it’s just how important these community events are for everybody’s well-being and sense of belonging. It’s going to be a great show.”

Jamie added: “I take my hat off to the many people who over many years have managed to keep BotB going for this long. In 2012, local legend and former HDLMA chairman Mark Daly asked me if I'd like to take over hosting duties from him. I've been involved in some capacity or other ever since.

"It's been challenging at times to say the least... But it's great to see so many bands entering and people still getting excited about BotB in this it's 30th year. Long may it continue!

“Horsham Battle of the Bands was founded in the early 90s by some local musicians and has taken place every year in some form or another ever since.

“Most of that time it was organised by the Horsham District Live Music Alliance (HDLMA). Many will remember its first boom era as the early 2000s when the competition used to take place in October on the Carfax Bandstand or at the Drill Hall.

“In 2013, it was nearly scrapped but survived after being revamped by a sub-committee of the HDLMA set up specifically to keep the competition going.

"From 2014 it became a summer event held in the Human Nature Garden in Horsham Park.

“At a meeting in 2017, it was formally agreed with the HDLMA that once they had who morphed into QM Studios registered charity later that year, the remaining members of the sub-committee would continue to organise Horsham BotB annually as an independent entity moving forward.

“The 2019 event was part of Horsham Festival as well as a Horsham District Year of Culture fringe event.

"In 2020 the organisers defied the odds and managed to stage the competition safely between lockdowns at The Rec Rooms with a Covid safe event plan in place, before returning to the nature garden in 2021.

“Over the years, a number of former winners and entrants have gone on to bigger things including Catfish Blues Band, Hollie Rogers, Soho Dukes and members of Press To Meco and Blue Stragglers.”