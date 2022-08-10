Horsham boy Toby Miles will be our Sky as Mamma Mia! plays Brighton

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toby Miles

He will go through to New Year's Eve with the show having joined the tour back in 2019 – a stint obviously suddenly and rather brutally interrupted by Covid.

“We were in Hull when we had to stop and when we came back I think it was like the second venue we went to just to finish it off.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Obviously nothing could have prepared us for what happened and we were all hoping that it was just a matter of weeks.

Most Popular

"We just couldn't comprehend the full scale of what did actually happen in the end.

"But I was quite lucky for the whole time that the theatres were down.

“I managed to get jobs.

"I worked for NHS track and trace and I researched batteries.

"I did various things and I managed to keep busy. I also did a lot of meditation and yoga.

"It definitely took a ramp up and it was just about trying to enjoy the outdoors where we live in Sussex which is obviously fantastic. I grew up in Horsham. I'm Horsham born and bred.”

After doing lots of Saturday schools as a child, he did his formal training at ArtsEd in London, graduating in 2018, after which he went straight into Les Mis in the West End, after which he got Mamma Mia.

“I play Sky. He is just a fun-loving, very chilled kind of guy that has left his busy city life and moved to Greece. He's just having a great time and he meets this amazing girl. He doesn't know what is happening with her three dads until the end of Act 2. It is pretty complicated!”

And like Les Mis before it for Toby, though obviously in different ways, it is a huge show to be part of – with a huge history and momentum behind it.

“It is a massive show. It is such a beast but it is so much fun and the music is great.

"We were very fortunate. It is a massive show and it has been running for a long time and you would imagine that there would be elements of just having to fill the mould with the characters, kind of cookie-cutter characters.

"But we were really fortunate when we got into rehearsals.

"We had the script but we did have an amount of freedom with the characters.

"There were no strict rules.

"Obviously there was guidance, but we are all individuals and the idea was to bring to it what we could. The show is the same as the one in London but it is different just because we are all different people.”

Toby will be with the show until the last day of the year.

After that a new adventure will begin: “The show has been such a huge part of my life for such a long time that it is going to feel very odd without it!”