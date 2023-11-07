Horsham Chamber Choir explores Spirituality in Choral Music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They are now going one stage further with their next offering, a concert entitled Threshold – Spirituality in Choral Music to be performed at The Barn in Horsham’s Causeway at 4.30pm on November 11.Tickets £15 adults/£8 for under-18s at www.horsham-chamberchoir.org.uk.

Spokesman Steve Martin said: “Still with the choir’s roots firmly fixed in religious music of past centuries, the second half of their concert will be a world premiere that brings together his renaissance composer William Byrd’s Mass for Four Voices with electronic music written specifically for the choir by London-based baritone David Buckley. This year marks the 400th anniversary of William Byrd’s death. The combined work will reflect both the distinct difference in styles as well as the singularity of purpose of the underlying music. David Buckley is Australian by birth and a recent graduate from the University of Cambridge. Aside from his singing career he composes electronic music and has been featured on BBC Radio 1.”

Horsham Chamber Choir’s musical director Tim Peters explains the concept behind this unusual arrangement: “I have been researching spiritualism in music, which in this context means a sense of presence and awareness of the space around the listener that has the effect of limiting his or her internal narrative. My purpose is to find specific musical devices that make a piece of music meditative and relaxing. I believe that music which is felt more in the body than in the mind tends to be more spiritual. This is particularly so when musical elements change slowly or subtly, creating a simpler musical journey. I have therefore programmed the first half of our concert with pieces that guide our audience through surges of sensation and emotion whilst retaining a sense of presence.”

Timothy Peters - Horsham Chamber Choir (contributed pic)