Horsham church fund-raising swinging jazz night
The highly-regarded quartet Andy Walker and Friends will play at St Leonard’s Hall, Cambridge Road, Horsham on Saturday, October 7.
Nigel Stalley, one of the organisers of the event, said: “Well established on the regional jazz circuit, the experienced foursome – Andy on alto sax, pianist Terry Coffey, Edd Hopewell-Ash on drums and Neil Boxall on double bass – are promising a night to remember.
“Proceeds will go towards St Mary’s South Aisle project, which will see vital improvements made to the town’s landmark building.
“Tickets are currently on sale for £20.”
They include a fish and chip supper on the night.
Tickets are available from St Mary’s Church Office on the Causeway (telephone number 01403 253762) or Waterstones on the Carfax. There will be a licensed bar in operation on the night.
Nigel added: “We’re thrilled that Andy Walker and Friends have agreed to put on this very special evening for St Mary’s South Aisle project, which aims to preserve this very special place for future generations.
“Andy really knows how to put on a show and St Leonard’s Hall really is a lovely, intimate venue.
"I t promises to be a fantastic evening of jazz and fish and chips!”
An Evening of Swinging Jazz is on Saturday, October 7 at 7.45pm (doors open 7pm), St. Leonard’s Hall, Cambridge Road, Horsham, RH13 5ED.