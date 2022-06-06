Horsham commemorates its most famous citizen, the poet Percy Bysshe Shelley.

Spokeswoman Carol Hayton said: “The launch is marked with two fabulous events. The actor and Shelley enthusiast Julian Sands will be bringing his internationally acclaimed show Keats, Shelley, Ghosts and Lovers to Horsham. Taking place in the wonderful setting of St Mary's church on June 9, Julian's performance will engage and delight lovers of poetry and literature as he explores the lives and works of two of our greatest romantic poets. The event is sponsored by House Coren and Horsham Cellars. The event begins at 7pm with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, from Shelleys's home county, to celebrate Shelley's 200 year anniversary. Tickets are available now and can be purchased via on line booking site Eventbrite (search Julian Sands) or by contacting [email protected] And we are also launching our Shelley Festival poetry competition. We are inviting poets of all ages to take inspiration from the great radical and Romantic poet. The prize for the winning poem in the adult category is £500 with £250 and £125 for the second and third places. There are three young person’s categories, each with a first prize of a £50 book token and runner prizes of £25 book tokens. The entry fee for the adult competition of £5. Entry for the young person’s competition is free.” shelleymemorialproject.co.uk/competition.